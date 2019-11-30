“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: Shades of the Bay

| November 30, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

For 25 years, Linda Mann has been selling sunglasses in downtown Annapolis. First as a manager at Sunglass Hut, then as an employee of Shades Unlimited who became the owner, and now as the owner of Shades of the Bay!

Hear how she grew very fast, became miserable, and right sized herself in a new location. My head still swims at the number of sunglasses sold at the boat shows and the number of flip flops she sells in a year!  She calls it a lifestyle store. And her lifestyle now includes giving back and one of her pet charities is Just In Power Kids!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: Mills Fine Wine & Spirits!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
