UPDATE: Police release more information on Brooklyn Park shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police have released a little more information on last night’s shooting in Brooklyn Park.

On October 24, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the area of Audrey Avenue and Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45 year old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A witness described the suspect as an African American male wearing dark clothing. The witness was unable to provide any additional information.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

The Northern District Detective Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

