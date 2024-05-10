You might not like how your skin looks when you look in the mirror, maybe because of acne scars, wrinkles, or an uneven texture. When you are looking for smoother, brighter skin, you may have heard of “dermal needling.”

But what exactly is dermal needling, and how can it help you achieve your skincare goals? This article will serve as your beginner’s guide to learning about dermal needling.

What is Dermal Needling?

Dermal needling is a skincare treatment that involves using a small device with tiny needles to create tiny punctures on the skin’s surface.

To make the skin look smoother, firmer, and younger, these tiny holes, or micro-injuries, speed up its natural healing process. This causes collagen and elastin to be made.

Types of Dermal Needling Devices

Manual Dermal Rollers

Manual dermal rollers are handheld devices with a rolling mechanism covered in tiny needles. You gently roll the device over your skin, and the needles create small punctures on the skin’s surface. These punctures stimulate the skin’s natural healing process, leading to increased collagen and elastin production.

Automated Microneedling Devices

Automated micro-needling devices are electronic devices that use motorized needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin. These devices offer more precision and consistency compared to manual rollers, as they control the depth and speed of needle penetration.

Dermapen and Derma Roller

Dermapen is an automated microneedling device that features a pen-like design with multiple disposable needle cartridges. It offers precise and controlled needle penetration, making it suitable for professional treatments. Derma roller, on the other hand, is a manual dermal roller brand that offers handheld devices with various needle lengths.

Common Areas for Dermal Needling

Face and Neck

Dermal needling on the face and neck is a popular treatment to improve skin texture, reduce wrinkles, and promote collagen production. The tiny needles create micro-injuries in the skin, stimulating the body’s natural healing process. This leads to increased collagen and elastin production, which can help tighten and rejuvenate the skin.

Scalp

One way to stimulate hair follicles and help hair grow is to use dermal needling on the scalp, which is also called micro-needling for hair growth. The tiny needles create micro-injuries in the scalp, which trigger the release of growth factors and stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles. This can help strengthen hair follicles, increase hair thickness, and promote new hair growth.

Body

Common areas for body needling include the chest, arms, abdomen, and thighs. The procedure is similar to dermal needling on the face and neck, with tiny needles creating micro-injuries in the skin to stimulate collagen production and promote skin rejuvenation.

Explore Dermal Needling Today

Indeed, dermal needling can help improve the texture, tone, and overall health of your skin, giving you the confidence to show off your radiant complexion. So, don’t wait any longer—discover the benefits of dermal needling and unlock the beauty within. Visit the Ministry of Skin to learn more and start your skincare journey today. Your skin will thank you for it!

