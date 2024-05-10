May 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Redevelopment Opportunity in Glen Burnie Beginner’s Guide to Learning About Dermal Needling May 17th– A Day of Service for AACPS Did You Get Your Tickets to Bands in the Sand? Better Hurry! EYC Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo in Annapolis
Local News

Beginner’s Guide to Learning About Dermal Needling

Needling

You might not like how your skin looks when you look in the mirror, maybe because of acne scars, wrinkles, or an uneven texture. When you are looking for smoother, brighter skin, you may have heard of “dermal needling.” 

But what exactly is dermal needling, and how can it help you achieve your skincare goals? This article will serve as your beginner’s guide to learning about dermal needling. 

What is Dermal Needling?

Dermal needling is a skincare treatment that involves using a small device with tiny needles to create tiny punctures on the skin’s surface. 

To make the skin look smoother, firmer, and younger, these tiny holes, or micro-injuries, speed up its natural healing process. This causes collagen and elastin to be made. 

Types of Dermal Needling Devices

Manual Dermal Rollers

Manual dermal rollers are handheld devices with a rolling mechanism covered in tiny needles. You gently roll the device over your skin, and the needles create small punctures on the skin’s surface. These punctures stimulate the skin’s natural healing process, leading to increased collagen and elastin production. 

Automated Microneedling Devices

Automated micro-needling devices are electronic devices that use motorized needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin. These devices offer more precision and consistency compared to manual rollers, as they control the depth and speed of needle penetration. 

Dermapen and Derma Roller

Dermapen is an automated microneedling device that features a pen-like design with multiple disposable needle cartridges. It offers precise and controlled needle penetration, making it suitable for professional treatments. Derma roller, on the other hand, is a manual dermal roller brand that offers handheld devices with various needle lengths. 

Common Areas for Dermal Needling

Face and Neck

Dermal needling on the face and neck is a popular treatment to improve skin texture, reduce wrinkles, and promote collagen production. The tiny needles create micro-injuries in the skin, stimulating the body’s natural healing process. This leads to increased collagen and elastin production, which can help tighten and rejuvenate the skin.

Scalp

One way to stimulate hair follicles and help hair grow is to use dermal needling on the scalp, which is also called micro-needling for hair growth. The tiny needles create micro-injuries in the scalp, which trigger the release of growth factors and stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles. This can help strengthen hair follicles, increase hair thickness, and promote new hair growth. 

Body

Common areas for body needling include the chest, arms, abdomen, and thighs. The procedure is similar to dermal needling on the face and neck, with tiny needles creating micro-injuries in the skin to stimulate collagen production and promote skin rejuvenation. 

Explore Dermal Needling Today

Indeed, dermal needling can help improve the texture, tone, and overall health of your skin, giving you the confidence to show off your radiant complexion. So, don’t wait any longer—discover the benefits of dermal needling and unlock the beauty within. Visit the Ministry of Skin to learn more and start your skincare journey today. Your skin will thank you for it!

Local News
Previous Article

May 17th– A Day of Service for AACPS

 Next Article

Redevelopment Opportunity in Glen Burnie

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu