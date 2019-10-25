Anne Arundel County Police investigating Brooklyn Park shooting

Just before 8:00pm on October 24, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched for a shooting near the intersection of Audrey Avenue and Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park.

An alert page went out stating that the victim may have been in trauma arrest and that the scene was not secure.

Content Continues Below

At 8:40pm the police tweeted that detectives were investigating and that the victim had been transported to an area hospital.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Audrey Avenue #Brooklyn. Victim transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. Detectives are on scene. There is no further information at this time. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 25, 2019

This story will be updated.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB