Anne Arundel County Police investigating Brooklyn Park shooting

| October 24, 2019, 08:55 PM

Just before 8:00pm on October 24, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched  for a shooting near the intersection of Audrey Avenue and Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park.

An alert page went out stating that the victim may have been in trauma arrest and that the scene was not secure.

At 8:40pm the police tweeted that detectives were investigating and that the victim had been transported to an area hospital.

This story will be updated.

