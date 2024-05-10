Redevelopment Opportunity in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) announced the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP), in partnership with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, for the redevelopment of a County-owned property located at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, Maryland. This endeavor marks a significant step towards revitalizing the area and creating a vibrant, transit-oriented project with a mix of use.

Through this RFP process, AAEDC is aiming to identify the highest-ranked Responding Entity to undertake the redevelopment of the property. AAEDC, along with the County and the local business community, is fully supportive of transforming this site into a dynamic space that may include commercial, retail, and residential components.

“We are excited about the potential of this redevelopment project to enhance the community and spur economic growth,” said Amy Gowan, President and CEO of AAEDC. “We are looking for a development team that can bring innovative ideas, technical expertise, and a commitment to quality to help AAEDC and the County achieve our shared vision for this property and the greater Glen Burnie area.”

The site contains approximately thirteen (13) developable acres and is centrally located in Glen Burnie, Maryland within ¼ mile of a light rail transit station. Additionally, it features Sustainable Community Overlay zoning which allows for a wide range of uses and densities.

Interested parties are encouraged to review the RFP, which outlines the project scope, requirements, timeline, and submission guidelines. Additionally, there will be an optional pre-proposal site visit at the Property on May 15, 2024, at 11:30 AM EST, and a pre-proposal virtual meeting on May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST, to provide an opportunity for questions and clarification.

Proposals must be submitted electronically to [email protected] by June 19, 2024, at 3:00 PM EST. Late submissions will not be accepted. For more information and to access the RFP document, please visit www.aaedc.org/business/7409-baltimore-annapolis-boulevard-rfp/.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

