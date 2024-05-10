May 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 54 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
EYC Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo in Annapolis Revitalize Your Health: NMN and Resveratrol Unveiled The Best Waterproof Materials for Your Bathroom Remodel Atlas Restaurant Group to Launch Italian and Mexican Restaurants at Annapolis Waterfront Ready, Set, Slow: Eastport’s Infamous .05K Bridge Run Returns!
Local News

EYC Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo in Annapolis

On April 25th, the EYC Foundation held its 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo at Bert Jabin’s Yacht Yard in Annapolis, drawing attention to the growing need for skilled professionals in the boating industry. This initiative, supported since its inception in 2010 by Anne Arundel County Public Schools, aims to connect students directly with industry professionals, trade schools, and higher education representatives.

The Expo not only offered students from nine local high schools the chance to interact with over a dozen exhibitors but also to explore various marine support businesses and experience the dynamics of a working boatyard firsthand. Wendy Madden, EYCF Expo Chairperson and an HR Manager within the industry, emphasized the event’s role in attracting new talent to the sector. “This day is eagerly anticipated by everyone at the yard,” Madden said, underlining the community’s commitment to nurturing future marine professionals.

The event proved particularly beneficial for students not necessarily headed for college, providing them with valuable insights into alternative career pathways within the marine industry. “The exposure to different career pathways is invaluable,” noted Melvin Gill, a Technology & Engineering teacher from Chesapeake High. His sentiment was echoed by student Isaac Sears, who discovered the broad scope of opportunities in the marine business, far beyond just engine repair.

The Expo was also a practical opportunity for students to engage directly with potential employers, with at least two attendees receiving job offers for the summer. Additionally, many students took the initiative to distribute resumes, making the most of the networking opportunity.

Kimberly Cox, a Work-Based Learning Facilitator at Anne Arundel County Public Schools and an EYCF Board Member, reflected on the event’s impact. “This meaningful collaboration is an experience I love giving to our students,” she commented.

Continuing its commitment to fostering interest in the marine and maritime sectors, the EYC Foundation is also offering scholarships to students aspiring to further their education in these fields. Applications are due this year by May 15.

For more information on the EYC Foundation and its programs, visit their website at EYC Foundation.

Business Local News
Previous Article

Revitalize Your Health: NMN and Resveratrol Unveiled

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu