EYC Foundation Hosts 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo in Annapolis

On April 25th, the EYC Foundation held its 13th Annual Marine & Maritime Career Expo at Bert Jabin’s Yacht Yard in Annapolis, drawing attention to the growing need for skilled professionals in the boating industry. This initiative, supported since its inception in 2010 by Anne Arundel County Public Schools, aims to connect students directly with industry professionals, trade schools, and higher education representatives.

The Expo not only offered students from nine local high schools the chance to interact with over a dozen exhibitors but also to explore various marine support businesses and experience the dynamics of a working boatyard firsthand. Wendy Madden, EYCF Expo Chairperson and an HR Manager within the industry, emphasized the event’s role in attracting new talent to the sector. “This day is eagerly anticipated by everyone at the yard,” Madden said, underlining the community’s commitment to nurturing future marine professionals.

The event proved particularly beneficial for students not necessarily headed for college, providing them with valuable insights into alternative career pathways within the marine industry. “The exposure to different career pathways is invaluable,” noted Melvin Gill, a Technology & Engineering teacher from Chesapeake High. His sentiment was echoed by student Isaac Sears, who discovered the broad scope of opportunities in the marine business, far beyond just engine repair.

The Expo was also a practical opportunity for students to engage directly with potential employers, with at least two attendees receiving job offers for the summer. Additionally, many students took the initiative to distribute resumes, making the most of the networking opportunity.

Kimberly Cox, a Work-Based Learning Facilitator at Anne Arundel County Public Schools and an EYCF Board Member, reflected on the event’s impact. “This meaningful collaboration is an experience I love giving to our students,” she commented.

Continuing its commitment to fostering interest in the marine and maritime sectors, the EYC Foundation is also offering scholarships to students aspiring to further their education in these fields. Applications are due this year by May 15.

For more information on the EYC Foundation and its programs, visit their website at EYC Foundation.

