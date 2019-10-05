LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Air Force | October 5, 2019, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

After a tough 35-23 loss to Memphis on September 26th, Navy (2-1) is well rested and ready to take on Air Force (3-1). Navy and Air Force will meet on the gridiron for the 52nd time when they square off on national television on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) in the first leg in the battle for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy.

Air Force leads the all-time series, 30-21, however Navy owns an 11-8 advantage in games played in Annapolis. Air Force won last year in Colorado Springs, 35-7, while Navy won in 2017 in Annapolis, 48-45, in one of the more thrilling games in series history.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:07 pm. The Midshipmen have just switched over from their “whites” to the dark winter uniforms.

Saturday’s flyby will feature two Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Blacklions” of VFA-213 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be Lt. Jason “Thetan” Metzger, USNA Class of 2012. The lead weapons systems officer is Cmdr. Patrick “Chunxxx” Baker, USNA Class of 2001. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Jason “Pigans” Geddes, USNA Class of 2008, and the weapons systems officer is Lt. Cmdr. AJ “AOSA” Seator. The Blacklions are a component of Carrier Air Wing EIGHT and last deployed on the USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. Recently, the squadron was awarded the Naval Air Forces Atlantic GRAND SLAM award for 2018, signifying it as the most capable air-to-air missile employment squadron on the east coast.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak and Randy Cross upstairs and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the sidelines.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates on our podcast. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn A. Miller Photography.

