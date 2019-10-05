“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

| October 05, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

From the Annapolis Crab House to Harvey’s Smorgasbord to Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs–they have been a Main Street Annapolis staple for 31 years dishing up fast, good food to tourists and locals alike.

Today, we sit down with Buddy’s owner,Kevin Blonder to discuss the iconic restaurant that sits on the second floor at the foot of Main Street.  We discuss some of their other ventures, the popular dishes, their catering and how they give back to the community!

Some things that may surprise you…their fried chicken is “the bomb”.  I knew this and if you are doubting, go try it and get back to me.  Another surprise for me is that they are open and take reservations (usually sold out) for Thanksgiving and Christmas!  Who knew?

Have a listen!

