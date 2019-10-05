Pigs & Pints returning to Knoxie’s Table for 4th year

The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club and Knoxie’s Table are selling tickets for the 4th Annual Pigs & Pints scheduled on Sunday, October 20th from 12:30pm until 3:30pm.

Knoxie’s Table welcomes guests to celebrate the change of season with a pig roast style menu including pulled pork shoulder, baby back ribs, ham and lima bean soup, roasted beet salad, bourbon baked beans, grilled vegetables and corn bread and biscuits. Additionally, guests can enjoy unlimited local craft beer, wine and soft drinks, and live entertainment by local band, Justin Ryan Duo.

$65-dollar all-inclusive tickets can be purchased online or at The Inn’s front desk.

For more information, call The Inn at (410) 604-5900 or visit www.baybeachclub.com/pigs-pints. The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club is located at 180 Pier One Road, Stevensville, MD 21666.

