February 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 36 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bonus Podcast: FAFSA, MHEC, and You! Meredith Glacken Appointed as New Executive Director of Hospice Cup Local Business Spotlight: Hope For All Can AI Help With Responsible Gambling? College Sharks Launches. Local Business Offers Virtual College Consulting
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Hope For All

Homelessness is a problem in Anne Arundel County. But once housing is obtained, there is another problem facing families– now what? It is here at this point where Hope For All enters the picture!

Hope For All, based in Glen Burnie but serving all of Anne Arundel County, is a Christian-based organization whose mission is to provide whatever is needed for a family as they transition into their homes. Many families will live paycheck-to-paycheck, and that dining table or the couch or bed is always one paycheck away. Many children face challenges at school and are bullied for their clothing. Here is where Hoppe For All comes into the picture.

Connie Cooper, the executive director, chatted with us today, and she said repeatedly: Whatever a family needs, they do their best to provide. It takes a lot to furnish a home. From furniture to clothing, to appliances, to utensils and dishes. Again, here is where Hope For All comes into the picture!

And an easy way to support the mission–check out their yard sales! Yard Sales take place on the second Saturday of each month, from 8 am to 11 am, and one Thursday evening a month from 5 pm to 7 pm at their warehouse at 122 Roesler Road in Glen Burnie!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Can AI Help With Responsible Gambling?

 Next Article

Meredith Glacken Appointed as New Executive Director of Hospice Cup

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu