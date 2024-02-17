Local Business Spotlight: Hope For All

Homelessness is a problem in Anne Arundel County. But once housing is obtained, there is another problem facing families– now what? It is here at this point where Hope For All enters the picture!

Hope For All, based in Glen Burnie but serving all of Anne Arundel County, is a Christian-based organization whose mission is to provide whatever is needed for a family as they transition into their homes. Many families will live paycheck-to-paycheck, and that dining table or the couch or bed is always one paycheck away. Many children face challenges at school and are bullied for their clothing. Here is where Hoppe For All comes into the picture.



Connie Cooper, the executive director, chatted with us today, and she said repeatedly: Whatever a family needs, they do their best to provide. It takes a lot to furnish a home. From furniture to clothing, to appliances, to utensils and dishes. Again, here is where Hope For All comes into the picture!



And an easy way to support the mission–check out their yard sales! Yard Sales take place on the second Saturday of each month, from 8 am to 11 am, and one Thursday evening a month from 5 pm to 7 pm at their warehouse at 122 Roesler Road in Glen Burnie!

