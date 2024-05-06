Daily News Brief | May 6, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Three young children were shot in Annapolis on Friday after school. The Annapolis Police Department has lost a key accreditation. Maryland’s SHA is closing some ramps on Route 50 near the Bay Bridge this summer. The Blue Ribbon Project launched a much-needed video series for foster children. College Sharks has offered a free course for the first 50 Eye On Annapolis listeners and readers! Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Champ, who needs a home ASAP. And finally, the Local Business Spotlight with the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, May 6th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Ugly weekend weather-wise. The Annapolis Irish Fest and the Maryland Latina Fiesta struggled. Boy, I hope the Maryland Seafood Festival weather in September is a lot better for them. I felt so bad. On Sunday, I was at the announcement of the Mother’s Day Jewelry Contest at Zachary’s. Check out our post for the winners–pretty incredible, but my favorite was a design of a helicopter necklace. And here’s what the 5th grader wrote -I chose a helicopter because I have a helicopter Mom. I know she loves me a lot, but it definitely gets annoying. Blue is her favorite color and the silver would compliment it well. I would love to do this for my Mom.

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Friday, three young teenagers were shot near Copeland and Royal Streets in Annapolis’s Bywater neighborhood at around 4:20 PM. Three juveniles were injured, with two being airlifted to a regional trauma center, and one was transported by ambulance. They are now reported to be stable. The Annapolis Police Department has been scant with information, and the information was put out long after the incident. The Public Information Officer did not return any emails or text messages. We have heard that the three victims were 12, 13, and 15 years old. The schools have said they will have counselors available at Annapolis Middle School today.

In a separate development, the Baltimore Sun reports that the Annapolis Police Department has been suspended from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, CALEA; which is considered the gold standard of accreditations. Despite this setback, Police Chief Ed Jackson emphasized that public safety remains a priority over administrative duties, attributing the suspension to reallocating resources towards active law enforcement in response to recent violent crimes. The department claims it will see re-accreditation. In Maryland, there are 34 public safety departments actively accredited by CALEA, including the Anne Arundel County Police and the Maryland State Police.

Remember the ramp closures on Route 50 near the Bay Bridge last summer to help ease traffic on back roads? Well, it’s happening again! The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced temporary changes affecting traffic near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Starting May 17, the on-ramp from Oceanic Drive to eastbound US 50/US 301 will be closed from 10 AM Fridays to 6 PM Saturdays to enhance traffic flow and safety during peak summer periods. Detours will be clearly marked, and an upgraded traffic signal at MD 179 and Busch’s Frontage Road will further aid in managing the traffic effectively during these times.

The Blue Ribbon Project has launched a new YouTube channel titled “Let’s keep it real! Life skills to live your best life,” targeting foster youth transitioning out of the system. The channel, supported by local foundations, will provide critical life skills training in areas such as financial literacy, cooking, nutrition, and legal rights. This initiative aims to empower young adults facing the challenges of independence with practical knowledge and support. This is awesome. I can’t imagine a young adult being cast into the world without these life skills.

Finally, College Sharks, based in Annapolis, has introduced a new virtual platform to simplify the college application process for teens and their families. The service offers comprehensive tools and resources for a flat fee or monthly subscription, significantly reducing the cost typically associated with college consulting. College Sharks also announced a promotional offer of free access to the first 50 families who sign up, providing an opportunity for valuable guidance at no initial cost. When you register at CollegeSharks.com, use ALLANNAP and get the program for free!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Champ–a larger-than-life Yorkie mix. He’s just looking for a great new home! And hopefully, you have some room in your heart for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Anna Binneweg from the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra! And apparently, they have a BIG announcement on the 18th at their performance of The Wild, Wild, West. If you missed that, give it a listen–who knew she used to be a professional alpine skier? And for tickets LSO-Music.org

And as long as you are thinking about tickets. June 22nd is Eastport A Rockin’, and if you go to EastportARockin.comand use the code EOAEAR24 you will save $5 off all general admission tickets. And an update– the Paca Girlfriends Party is sold out except for a few VIP tickets. And the General Admission tickets to Bands in the Sand are going fast! So, there’s your warning!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report. And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

