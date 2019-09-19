2019 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run this weekend

The 2019 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run, scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, September 22, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is open for registration at 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis

Hosted by Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run includes a 5K and 1M Family Fun Run along with a 5K GORUCK division that unites the community in remembering the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th attacks and in the wars since; veteran, first responder, military and civilian. Proceeds support TMF programs that empower veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations and create thriving communities.

“The Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run began as a short memorial run around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium by a small group of family and friends to honor former USNA graduate, Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion,” said Race Director Natanya Levioff. “Now in its 11th year, the Run has grown into an amazing community event where more than 2000 participants and volunteers come together to pay tribute, to honor and to remember.”

Special Viewing of the Traveling VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial

As a special addition to this year’s event, participants will also be able to view the Global War on Terror Memorial Flag, a special traveling memorial honoring fallen heroes and their Gold Star families.

Designed out of the nearly 7,000 dog tags of those who lost their lives in the ongoing War on Terror, the moving tribute is funded through Veterans & Athletes United (VAU) and built by veteran/active duty volunteers and military families.

The memorial, which is 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall, symbolizes the shape of the American flag when draped on a fallen service members casket and features 50 gold stars honoring Gold Star families nationwide.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the sacrifice paid by our nation’s heroes to keep this country free and flying under one flag,” said James Howard, VAU Founder and President. “We are honored to be a part of this year’s Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run to provide this wonderful military community with an opportunity to view the memorial and reflect on the service and sacrifice of all who have fallen.”

Race Director Levioff underscored that the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run would not be possible without the support of the local business community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of the Annapolis business community,” said Levioff. “From providing food to funds, our partners help create a very memorable and special day for all involved.”

The Presenting sponsor partners for this year’s Run, now in their fourth year of support, are USAA and Annapolis Cars. Gold sponsors include Mission BBQ, Naval Academy Athletic Association, Starbucks and Trident Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Additional partners include Fleet Feet Sports Annapolis and Theresa L. Boeckmann of the Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Realty.

“Trident Wealth is proud to be a sponsor partner for the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run. With our proximity to the Naval Academy, we wanted to show our support for our community,” said Thomas R. Pasta, Private Wealth Advisor with Trident Wealth. Pasta added, “as a Sponsor Parent to Midshipmen, this cause hits close to home as they have become part of our family. We run for our ‘kids’ and all those who sacrifice for us.”

