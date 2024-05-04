May 4, 2024
Route 50 Temporary Ramp Closures Throughout Summer

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will temporarily close the on-ramp from Oceanic Drive (Exit 32) to eastbound US 50/US 301 (John Hanson Highway) approaching the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday, May 17, as part of its continuing efforts to improve traffic flow and safety during peak summer travel times in the Broadneck Peninsula in Anne Arundel County.

Beginning Friday, May 17, and continuing through Saturday, August 31, the on-ramp from Oceanic Drive onto eastbound US 50/US 301 will be closed 10 a.m. Fridays to 6 p.m. Saturdays. During those periods, motorists wishing to access eastbound US 50/US 301 must enter from Exit 29 (MD 179 at Busch’s Frontage Road) or Exit 30 (Whitehall Road). Motorists who use along the service roads will have to travel back to Exit 29 or Exit 30 to access eastbound US 50/US 301.

Detour signs and portable variable message signs will be placed along connecting state roads to guide drivers during the ramp closures. The State Highway Administration will monitor traffic operations throughout the temporary ramp closure period and make adjustments as needed. This will be the third year the State Highway Administration has implemented the US 50/US 301 ramp management project. More information about the project is available here.

In addition, the State Highway Administration is upgrading the nearby traffic signal at the intersection of MD 179 (Saint Margaret’s Road) and Busch’s Frontage Road. The existing flashing red stop signal beacon will be upgraded to a new, fully operational traffic signal that will provide enhanced safety for motorists to make left turns at the intersection. The signal work is part of the continuing effort to improve traffic flow and safety in the Broadneck Peninsula and is expected to be complete by the end of summer.

Customers with questions may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

