Daily News Brief | September 22, 2023

Today…

Mother of teen shot to death in January arrested in most recent attempted murder in Eastport. Annapolis is putting a free electric trolley in Eastport beginning in October. The Homestead Gardens Fall Festival is returning this year and it kicks off next weekend. And unfortunately a lot of events this weekend are being canceled. We have a list of those and some that are still going on. And, of course, we have some pod news and canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 22nd, 2023 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I am kind of a tech geek and I am really digging the new iPhone operating system–several great features like live voicemail transcriptions so you can pick up in the middle, the new plus sign-in messages, the ability to leave a video message on Facetime and the drastic improvement, in auto-correct. OK enough of me geeking out. Let’s get this done and head into the weekend, shall we?

The Annapolis Police Department has said they have arrested two people for the recent shooting in Eastport on September 11th. That was the man who was shot three times and flown to shock trauma and the police reports were conflicting. They arrested a 25-year-old Baltimore man and charged him with attempted murder and a 33-year-old Annapolis woman. The police did not make a public comment on the connection, but the woman is the mother of Reco Johnson who was an 18-year-old who was shot to death in the Woodside Gardens community in January of this year. The City’s first homicide. Stay tuned for updates on this.

And just a reminder, below every crime story, we do include a searchable Google Map for you so you can see where the crime is happening across the City and County!

The City of Annapolis is expanding its free transit. Starting October 7th, a pilot program will launch with an electric golf cart-like trolley in Eastport. They say the trolley can be flagged down anywhere along the route. If we start at the Post Office, it will go down Chesapeake to a right on Fifth to a left on Chester to left on Fourth all the way to Severn Avenue. From there it will head to Second Street and turn around at Bread and Butter Kitchen, head back out Severn Avenue past the Blackwall Hitch to Washington Street to Bay Ridge Avenue to a left on Monroe to another left on Norman behind the Eastport Shopping Center, and then out Americana to Chesapeake again. It is a six-seat cart and the City has funded it through the end of June 2024.

If you are looking for a fall harvest festival, look no further than Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. Absent for a few years this favorite event is back this year beginning on September 30th and running weekends through October 22nd. Live music, hay rides, a petting zoo, food trucks, tractor displays, a pumpkin patch and haunted house, and my favorite–those amazing Apple Cider Donuts–and much more! You can get tickets at the gate, but they are also available online at homesteadgardens.com

OK, let’s talk about things we could have done this weekend but can’t due to cancellations. Due to the weather, the Kunte Kinte Festival has been canceled and it may be rescheduled. The Anne Arundel County River Days Festival at Ft. Smallwood Park has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Paddle has been cancelled and you can look for it to happen again in 2024. Events that may still be happening but you need to check with the organizers before heading out. The West Annapolis Oktoberfest is still going forward as scheduled on Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. The Renaissance Festival says they are rain or shine, but depending on the weather on Saturday, it may be canceled for Saturday–check the website for updates. Events that ARE happening. Tonight at the West Street Library it is their big fundraiser For the Love of the Library–a lot of fun, educational, and a great time. And this weekend it is the monthly Artisans Market at Local by Design at the Gallery–people who know me know how I love Local by Design and this is their warehouse location on Margaret AND Virginia Avenues right off of Chinquapin Round Road. More than 50 stores and artisans, music, food and a lot of fun. We just did a podcast with Sage Vintage -a really cool store so look forward to that, but do go check it out this weekend–I mean what else ya gonna do?

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we met Snoopy and talked about Cash who had a broken leg and Lulu who was a guest a few weeks ago. All amazing pups and looking for the perfect home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them! And listen carefully–there are some incentives in this one!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Lucinda Merry-Browne and Barbara Webber from the Compass Rose Theater all about this small but mighty organization getting ready to open their season next weekend with Sylvia at Maryland Hall!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

