New Art at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) has unveiled “Undercurrent,” a thought-provoking public art installation aimed at raising awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans. Located at AMM’s Park Campus, the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park (7300 Edgewood Road, Annapolis, MD 21403), this initiative merges art with ecological education to spark conversations about our impact on marine ecosystems.

Plastic pollution has reached staggering levels, with an estimated 12.7 million tons of plastic entering our oceans annually. By 2050, projections suggest there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean by weight, highlighting the urgency of addressing this environmental crisis.

“Undercurrent” serves as a visual metaphor, featuring imposing bottle-shaped forms interacting with fish forms. The artwork, standing approximately 17 feet tall and crafted from reclaimed materials like white oak fencing and bio-sustainable eastern white cedar, underscores the need for sustainable practices in our consumption and waste management.

Artist Bobby Donovan explains, “My artwork is a reflection of the delicate balance between artistic expression and environmental consciousness. ‘Undercurrent’ invites viewers to contemplate our one-use, throw-away culture and its impact on aquatic life.”

The installation’s design encourages the fish forms to weathervane gently in the wind, symbolizing the fluidity of marine life while highlighting the stark contrast between natural and man-made elements in our oceans.

“Undercurrent” is not just an art piece but a catalyst for change, prompting discussions about plastic waste, environmental stewardship, and the interconnectedness of ecosystems. Interpretive signage near the installation provides context and encourages visitors to reflect on their role in preserving our oceans.

Made possible by Carol B. Sisco, Ph.D., in honor of Alice Estrada, President and CEO of Annapolis Maritime Museum, “Undercurrent” stands as a testament to the community’s dedication to environmental conservation and education, particularly on Earth Day, reinforcing the importance of collective action in safeguarding our planet’s future.

For more information about “Undercurrent” and upcoming events at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, please visit amaritime.org

