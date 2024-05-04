May 4, 2024
Get Ready to Party Mediterranean Style at the HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation Gala

The HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation is excited to announce its annual benefit gala, Taste of the Mediterranean, scheduled for Saturday, May 11th, at the beautiful Byzantium Event and Conference Center in Annapolis, Maryland. This year, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and flavors of the Mediterranean.

Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with delectable Greek and Italian cuisine and captivating live entertainment, including a performance by Neo Kyma, a traditional Greek dance group, a silent auction, and more. The gala promises to be a celebration of community and support for a vital cause.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, May 11th
  • Time: 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM
  • Location: The Byzantium Event and Conference Center, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

The HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation’s mission extends beyond the gala festivities. By participating in this event, attendees will enjoy a memorable evening and contribute to the Foundation’s critical work. The HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and support for issues of sexual assault and suicide prevention across all branches of the military. Moreover, it is committed to advocating for the countless victims and their families affected by these profound challenges.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available now. This is an opportunity to show solidarity with the Foundation’s cause and make a meaningful difference in the lives of service members and their communities.

Come out for an unforgettable night of philanthropy, culture, and camaraderie at the HM2 Buck For Hope Foundation Gala: Taste of the Mediterranean. Secure your tickets today and be a part of this impactful event.

For ticket purchases and sponsorship information, please visit www.hm2buckforhope.com/2024gala/.

