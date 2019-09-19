West Annapolis Business Affiliation gearing up for West Annapolis Oktoberfest

Preparations are underway for the 29th annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, September 29th. The two-block long street festival, which stretches along Annapolis Street from Melvin Avenue to Taylor Avenue and on Giddings Avenue between Annapolis Street and Ridgely Avenue in West Annapolis, Maryland, is free to attend and will include traditional German food and beer for sale, live Om-pa-pa music, a moon-bounce for children and hundreds of local vendors.

Once again, the event time will be 12pm to 5pm. “We hope that this time change from earlier in the day to later in the afternoon will accommodate people’s busy schedules and will allow folks more time to spend with their friends and family, whether that is shopping on Annapolis Street, spending time at the West Annapolis Elementary School children’s festival, dancing to the Om-Pa-Pa band or enjoying Oktoberfest foods and beers,” said West Annapolis Business Affiliation President, Frederik de Pue.

There will be plenty of places to eat, drink and shop. Just have a look at this partial list!

Chesapeake Brewing Company

Fun Stuff 4 Kids Inc.

Papa’s Kettle Korn

Rainbow Food Services

Tasty Creations

Jamaican Country Kitchen

The Ice Cream Lady

Vintage Views Wandering Bar

Annapolis Professional Firefighters, Local 1926

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

The Annapolis Arts Alliance

Beltway Merch

Crystal Corner

Crystal Loonies

Dear Elly

Doodlebug Designs

Farah Fitzgerald

Fun Stuff 4 Kids Inc.

GriD architects

Heartspace Acupuncture

Hon’s Honey

itumiray

Labbe Family Orthodontics

Laneaux Vintage Morning

LuLaRoe Jill Christina

Origami Owl

Peruvian Trend

Popping Off Wine Bags Corks

Positively DOGS

Renewal by Andersen

Robert Lorenzo Antiques and Wood

Salty Water Woodworking

Schroll’s Gourmet Foods

Shugie’s Cookies

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Smiles by the Bay

Stella & Dot

Sweet Crimes

Taylor Turnings

The Princess and the Pea

VFW Post 304

Weems Creek Nursery School

Jackie’s Design Hair & Skin Studio

Crystalooneys Creative Arts

Bon Vivant Antiques

