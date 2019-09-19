West Annapolis Business Affiliation gearing up for West Annapolis Oktoberfest
Preparations are underway for the 29th annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, September 29th. The two-block long street festival, which stretches along Annapolis Street from Melvin Avenue to Taylor Avenue and on Giddings Avenue between Annapolis Street and Ridgely Avenue in West Annapolis, Maryland, is free to attend and will include traditional German food and beer for sale, live Om-pa-pa music, a moon-bounce for children and hundreds of local vendors.
Once again, the event time will be 12pm to 5pm. “We hope that this time change from earlier in the day to later in the afternoon will accommodate people’s busy schedules and will allow folks more time to spend with their friends and family, whether that is shopping on Annapolis Street, spending time at the West Annapolis Elementary School children’s festival, dancing to the Om-Pa-Pa band or enjoying Oktoberfest foods and beers,” said West Annapolis Business Affiliation President, Frederik de Pue.
There will be plenty of places to eat, drink and shop. Just have a look at this partial list!
- Chesapeake Brewing Company
- Fun Stuff 4 Kids Inc.
- Papa’s Kettle Korn
- Rainbow Food Services
- Tasty Creations
- Jamaican Country Kitchen
- The Ice Cream Lady
- Vintage Views Wandering Bar
- Annapolis Professional Firefighters, Local 1926
- Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County
- The Annapolis Arts Alliance
- Beltway Merch
- Crystal Corner
- Crystal Loonies
- Dear Elly
- Doodlebug Designs
- Farah Fitzgerald
- GriD architects
- Heartspace Acupuncture
- Hon’s Honey
- itumiray
- Labbe Family Orthodontics
- Laneaux Vintage Morning
- LuLaRoe Jill Christina
- Origami Owl
- Peruvian Trend
- Popping Off Wine Bags Corks
- Positively DOGS
- Renewal by Andersen
- Robert Lorenzo Antiques and Wood
- Salty Water Woodworking
- Schroll’s Gourmet Foods
- Shugie’s Cookies
- Sit Means Sit Dog Training
- Smiles by the Bay
- Stella & Dot
- Sweet Crimes
- Taylor Turnings
- The Princess and the Pea
- VFW Post 304
- Weems Creek Nursery School
- Jackie’s Design Hair & Skin Studio
- Crystalooneys Creative Arts
- Bon Vivant Antiques
