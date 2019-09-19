“Herrmann
County police make arrest in robbery with shots fired incident, seeking help locating second suspect

| September 19, 2019, 12:44 PM

Calvin Edward Johnson

On September 18, 2019 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an armed subject call in the area of Commodore Drive and Langdon Farm Circle in Odenton.

A neighborhood canvas was conducted and it was discovered that two groups of individuals had fired weapons at each other. Officers determined that this incident stemmed from an altercation and theft/robbery occurring earlier in the day.

One suspect was identified and a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence which resulted in the recovery of evidence of the earlier theft/robbery. A search of the woods behind the suspect’s residence resulted in the recovery of a loaded .44 Magnum pistol hidden underneath a tree.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Western District for processing.

Detectives are working to identify a second suspect involved in this incident. The second suspect is described as an African American male, 16-18 years of age, 5’5′, average build, and short hair. Western District Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Calvin Edward Johnson | 34 | 100 block of Langdon Farm Circle | Odenton, MD. 21113

Charges:

  • ROBBERY
  • SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT
  • CDS POSS FIREARMS
  • ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
  • HANDGUN ON PERSON
  • HANDGUN USE IN FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME
  • CONTRIBUTE TO COND OF CHILD
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

