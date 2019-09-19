County police make arrest in robbery with shots fired incident, seeking help locating second suspect

On September 18, 2019 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an armed subject call in the area of Commodore Drive and Langdon Farm Circle in Odenton.

A neighborhood canvas was conducted and it was discovered that two groups of individuals had fired weapons at each other. Officers determined that this incident stemmed from an altercation and theft/robbery occurring earlier in the day.

One suspect was identified and a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence which resulted in the recovery of evidence of the earlier theft/robbery. A search of the woods behind the suspect’s residence resulted in the recovery of a loaded .44 Magnum pistol hidden underneath a tree.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Western District for processing.

Detectives are working to identify a second suspect involved in this incident. The second suspect is described as an African American male, 16-18 years of age, 5’5′, average build, and short hair. Western District Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Calvin Edward Johnson | 34 | 100 block of Langdon Farm Circle | Odenton, MD. 21113

Charges:

ROBBERY

SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT

CDS POSS FIREARMS

ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

HANDGUN ON PERSON

HANDGUN USE IN FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME

CONTRIBUTE TO COND OF CHILD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

