Baysox best the Seadogs 10-4

Los Cangrejos Fantasmas scored in seven different innings to salvage the final game and defeat the Portland Sea Dogs, 10-4, in front of 2,978 at Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Dean Kremer started the day by allowing three runs over the first 1 1/3 innings, but the righty earned his eighth win of the season by retiring 16 of the final 17 Portland batters to complete a 6 2/3-inning day. Tyler Erwin tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his first Double-A appearance since July 13, while Tim Naughton made his Double-A debut in the 9th inning.

Three straight singles led to a 1-0 lead for the Sea Dogs (22-22) after their first at-bats, but the Ghost Crabs responded with runs during their first at-bats. Anderson Feliz lined a double over a leaping Joey Curletta at first base to score Mason McCoy.

One batter later, Jesse Valentin sent a towering two-run triple into the right field corner to plate Cedric Mullins and Feliz. Rylan Bannon grounded a RBI single through the drawn-in infield to score Valentin and knock starter Bryan Mata from the game.

The visitors answered with two runs in the second inning, but the Cangrejos (30-13) matched that with two runs of their own during their second at-bats. A pair of walks set the table for Feliz, who sent an opposite-field sacrifice fly to left field to score Stuart Levy. A Valentin single advanced McCoy to third base, but a Marcus Wilson errant throw sailed out of play to re-establish a three-run advantage at 6-3.

Feliz continued his hot day at the plate by taking the first pitch from Robinson Leyer into right field on the ground to score McCoy for his 3rd RBI in as many at-bats in the fourth inning. Willy Yahn added to the offense in the fifth inning by grounding a double down the third base line to score T.J. Nichting, increasing the advantage to 8-3.

Feliz scored another run in the sixth inning, thanks to a pair of Portland errors on the same play. The offense capped its fiery effort in the eighth inning. Bannon skied a single to shallow left field for his second RBI of the day, scoring Valentin and extending the lead to 10-4.

Bowie has a day off Monday before hitting the road for the next week. Tuesday night begins a three-game series in New Jersey against the Trenton Thunder, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees. LHP Zac Lowther (11-5, 2.62 ERA) looks to build on his Eastern League-leading 11 wins against Thunder RHP Nick Green (2-3, 7.91 ERA).

