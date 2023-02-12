February 12, 2023
More Shots Fired In Eastport

The calm of the night on February 11, 2023 was shattered when more than twenty shots rang out, sending bullets into an occupied home.

Shortly before 11:00 pm, residents in the Eastport section of Annapolis were subject to the latest barrage of gunfire. More than 20 shots rang out. According to postings on the Eastport Neighborhood Forum group on Facebook, some bullets entered an occupied apartment and lodged in the ceiling of a bedroom where children were sleeping.

There has not been any publicly released information from the Annapolis Police Department yet, and none of the elected representatives in the City have made any public comment.

This story may be updated if the police release any information.

