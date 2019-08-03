Baltimore man dead after Glen Burnie hit and run

On August 2, 2019 at approximately 10:30 p.m, officers responded to Gov. Ritchie Hwy (MD 2) N/B and Interstate 895 in Glen Burnie for a crash. A male pedestrian, identified as Larry Stephen Johnson, 27, of the 800 block of Woodward St was crossing Ritchie Highway near the entrance ramp to Interstate 895 from east to west when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver and vehicle left the scene after striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash is the pedestrian failing to yield right of way. Drug and alcohol use are unknown pending toxicology results. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation. There is no additional information. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.



