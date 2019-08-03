Wye River Group partners with Liquified Creative for branding initiative

Annapolis-based boutique marketing, digital, and branding firm, Liquified Creative, recently partnered with financial planning group, Wye River.

Although Wye River Group’s headquarters are based in Annapolis, the financial advisory firm is nationally recognized as a leading advisor to the non-profit and education sector, as well as state and local government. At Wye River, their team is committed to providing solid, tailored financial solutions to their clients from diverse industry sectors.

Liquified used this key aspect of Wye River’s business model as an influencing force in developing an updated brand, messaging, and website presence. While designing and developing their website, Liquified developed a custom online client/financing portal to allow for partnering financial institutions to collaborate and provide competitive solicitations based on client financing requirements. Additionally, the agency implemented and expanded their case studies section based on industry segments served.

“It was a privilege to work so closely with the passionate team at Wye River Group, not only to elevate their website’s presence, but also to assist in developing a clear message and brand for them as they continue to engage and represent their clients with continued confidence,” said Shawn Noratel, agency Founder and Creative Director.

Liquified Creative looks forward to their continued partnership in strengthening Wye River Group’s local and national branding as they continue to grow and provide financial advisory services to schools, non-profits, healthcare, cultural institutions, and state/local government. The partnership between the Wye River Group and Liquified Creative has already been recognized as their corporate website was recently awarded the 2019 Gold Hermes Award for the Financial Industry.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB