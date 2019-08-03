Legacy Business Spotlight: Hardesty Funeral Home

One of the oldest family owned businesses in the area is one we all hope never to need. But, they serve a critical role in the community and they take it VERY seriously.

Today, we speak with Jim Govoni who is one of the owners of Hardesty Funeral Homes with an original location in Galesville as well as locations in Annapolis and Gambrills.

We find out how they grew from a blacksmith shop to the State’s first integrated funeral home to the relationships they have built with the different religions in the area.

Plus, Jim has a great take on shopping local!

Have a listen and step inside one of the area’s oldest businesses.

