Daily News Brief | May 9, 2019 (RAMOS FOR PSYCH EVAL, AACPS SAYS DON’T BE STUPID, HOWARD BANK CONTEST )

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to today’s sponsor…. Mac Medics, located conveniently in Severna Park and Lanham. Check them out–you’ll never go back to the mall!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Judge Laura Ripken issues order for psychiatric evaluation of Jarrod Ramos. AACPS warns seniors to behave during these last few weeks of school. Many local restaurants take home awards in the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s annual ceremony. Howard Bank wants to recognize one local business with $10,000. Three money publications suggest retiring in any state BUT Maryland. A fun evening for the ladies at Homestead Gardens. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

MARYLAND PODCAST MONTH LINK OF THE DAY: THE MARYLAND CRABS PODCAST

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast