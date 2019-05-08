“Herrmann
Impact 100 wants to give away $80K to a local non-profit. Deadline May 15

May 08, 2019
Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact 100) is now  seeking non-profit applicants for a $80,000 competitive grant, to be awarded in October 2019.
Non-profit organizations in the greater Anne Arundel County area are invited to submit a  proposal in one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and  Health & Wellness.
Letters of Intent are due May 15. Grant applications are due June 30, and the process for submission of a proposal is available on  the Impact 100 website at www.impact100greaterchesapeake.org/nonprofits.
Impact 100 will  also host three “Request for Applications” workshops – May 20, May 31, and June 4.
More information about the workshops is also available on the website.
During July and August, Impact 100 members serve on committees that evaluate the grant  proposals. The committees select a finalist in each of the five focus areas. In October, the full  membership will meet to hear presentations from the five finalists and vote to select a grant  recipient.
