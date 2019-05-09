Howard Bank has $10K for someone’s favorite business

Howard Bank, a growth-focused community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the Greater Baltimore area, has launched a new contest to recognize and support small businesses in and around the Baltimore region.

Howard Bank’s “Keep It Local” contest is designed to find the community’s favorite small businesses in the Greater Baltimore area. The winning small business takes home a $10,000 prize this August when the votes are tallied.

“Greater Baltimore is a small and medium sized business town without great dependency on any one large employer,” said Mary Ann Scully, CEO of Howard Bank. “The Baltimore area has a particularly vibrant and diversified small business community and Howard Bank’s reason for being is to help those local businesses succeed. This contest is a great way to engage our neighbors in that mission as well as provides all of us in the community with a means to recognize all of the hardworking entrepreneurs and small business owners in the region. There is no better way to showcase local talent and creativity than through competition.”

Erica Starr, Director of Marketing for Howard Bank, said “We don’t just work here, we’re from here. We want to help the people who operate businesses here succeed. As a local bank, we’re invested in the communities we serve. ‘Keep It Local’ is a great way to showcase our commitment to the community and to give a deserving business some extra support.”

“We’re looking for folks to tell us “why” they love the businesses they’re nominating and what that business does for their community,” Starr said. “We’re looking forward to seeing all of the great nominations begin to come in. We know there are hundreds of outstanding small businesses in our footprint.”

Nominations will be accepted through May 24, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Some of the rules to the “Keep It Local” contest include:

The nominated business must be located within Howard Bank’s branch footprint, which includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, and Howard counties as well as Baltimore City.

A person can nominate as many businesses as they like.

A small business owner may nominate their own business.

The nominated businesses and/or nominators do not have to be a Howard Bank customer.

Employees of Howard Bancorp and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and their spouses) are not eligible to win. Employees of Howard Bancorp may not nominate or vote in the contest.

The Top 15 eligible businesses that advance to the voting round will be announced on June 10, 2019, while the top five eligible businesses will be announced on July 8. The winner will be announced on August 5.

“Keep It Local” nominations are being accepted online and through the mail until May 24, 2019. For official rules and to learn more about the contest or nominate a small business please visit www.HowardBank.com/KeepItLocal.

