Laurel man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

On Saturday, December 15, 2018 at approximately 12:01 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to an address in Laurel Maryland for a child sex abuse investigation. The mother reported her child was touched by an adult male in the community. The adult male suspect was positively identified as James Ten-eyck, a fifty five year old male from the 3200 block of Purple Leaf Lane, Laurel, Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation into the above allegation and also a subsequent investigation in which another child victim was identified. Child Abuse detectives along with the Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victims where they disclosed inappropriate sexual contact with the suspect, James Ten-eyck.

On Friday, January 4, 2019 an arrest warrant was obtained for James Ten-eyck charging him in regards to the sexual contact with the two child victims. James Ten-eyck was charged with two counts of a 3rd Degree Sex Offense, two counts of a 4th Degree Sex Offense, two counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor and two counts of 2nd Degree Assault. The suspect is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on these incidents or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

