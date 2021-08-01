Family Caregiver Support Groups Are Virtual for August

The Department of Aging and Disabilities August virtual caregiver support groups will be held via the Zoom platform; you will be able to log in through your computer or listen by phone.

The virtual support groups will meet on August 11th (1:00-2:30 pm) and August 17th (1:00-2:30 pm). To receive the Zoom sign-in link, please email [email protected] or call 410-222-4339. While we plan to soon be together in person, we hope that the virtual format provides family caregivers with support and connection to one another. We realize this is a challenging time for all of us and especially caregivers, so please try to join us.

Family caregivers, living in or caring for someone in Anne Arundel County, are also invited to join our Facebook Support Group page. We hope this gives you the opportunity to connect with each other, share your concerns and your experiences and, hopefully, laugh in-between meeting times. For those of you unable to attend the daytime meetings due to work schedules or other commitments, this format provides you with the opportunity to connect, share with and support other caregivers. You can find the group on Facebook.com/ArundelSeniors.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS