As COVID cases continue to decline, AAMC relaxes visiting policies

Luminis Health, the parent copany for Anne Arundel Medical Center has announced a modified visitor policy for many areas of the hospital.

Below are the most up-to-date guidelines at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), effective Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. While temporary restrictions remain in place, exceptions and guidelines for specific areas are below.

See general guidelines that apply to all visitors on the AAMC website.

Content Continues Below

Acute Life-Threatening Event:

All patients, including those with COVID-19 positive results, may have up to two family members/support persons at bedside, allowed 24/7 on all units.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU):

At AAMC, up to two family members/support persons per day may visit from 8 am-8 pm for all patients, both with COVID-19 positive and COVID negative results.

At DCH, the ICU will not have general visiting hours. Visitor approval is on a case-by-case basis.

End of Life:

If the health care team deems the patient is at end of life, the care team will contact family (as defined by patient).

Patients who have COVID-19 negative results may have up to two family members/support persons at bedside, 24/7 on all units. Family members/Support persons may switch throughout the visit. An adult must be with minors under 18. The minor counts as the second visitor.



Patients who have COVID-19 positive results may have up to two designated family members/support persons at bedside, 24/7 on all units. Family members/Support persons may not switch throughout the visit. An adult must be with minors under 18. The minor counts as the second visitor.



Patients with Disabilities:

For patients with disabilities, support persons provide personal, behavioral and/or communication support not otherwise provided in a hospital setting. A support person may be appropriate for, but is not limited to, patients with intellectual, developmental, physical or neurocognitive disabilities. A support person can include, but is not limited to family members, personal care assistants and/or disability service providers.

One support person can be present with patient 24/7 on all units. Applicable to all patients, including those with COVID-19 positive results.

We may ask support persons or caregivers to leave the room during certain procedures.

Labor and Delivery/Mother Baby:

One family member/support person per laboring patient may be with the patient during their entire stay.

Pediatrics:

One parent/guardian may be with the patient during their entire stay. Applicable to all patients, including those who have COVID-19 positive results.

If critically ill, two family members (defined by patient/family) may be present per above “Acute Life-Threatening” guidelines.

If siblings are present and have no one to care for them, please contact leadership.

Emergency Department:

One family member/support person may be with patient through the completion of the triage process.

If critically ill, two family members (defined by patient/family) may be present per above “Acute Life-Threatening” guidelines.

Surgical/Procedural Patients:

Patients arriving from home and undergoing a scheduled surgery or procedure may have one family member/support person present during surgical/procedural check-in.

We will ask the family member/support person to wait elsewhere during the surgery/procedure. Hospital staff will call when it is time to pick up the patient.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB