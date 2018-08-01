Weems Creek Bridge to close this weekend for maintenance

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, August 3, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will close the MD 436 (Ridgely Avenue) Bridge over Weems Creek in Annapolis. The bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic while the bridge decks remains open to boat traffic. The swing bridge will reopen to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Monday, August 6. Drivers will be detoured to MD 70 (Rowe Boulevard) during the maintenance work. Rowe Boulevard runs parallel to Ridgely Road.

The closure is necessary for crews to perform routine maintenance on the bridge, which will ensure reliability. Work will consist of test openings of the bridge, oiling of moveable mechanical parts, and generator maintenance. Work will be performed by Covington Machine and Welding, Inc. of Annapolis.

The Weems Creek drawbridge opens to allow vessels to pass more than 600 times per year. Approximately 4,900 vehicles use Ridgely Avenue each day.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, click on Road Ready, MDOT SHA’s electronic construction brochure. For a look at real-time commute conditions, log onto www.md511.org.

