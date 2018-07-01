Free cat adoptions all month at Anne Arundel Animal Control

To save and find homes for the thousands of homeless cats and kittens in Millersville and all across Maryland, Anne Arundel County Animal Control is teaming up with 19 other shelters in the state to participate in the second annual Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland adoption event.

Beginning July 1st through July 31st, Anne Arundel County Animal Control and the participating shelters will be waiving adoption fees for felines with the collective goal of finding homes for at least 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens across the state:

Allegany County Animal Shelter, Animal League of Queen Anne’s County, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS, Baywater Animal Rescue, Cecil County Animal Services, City of College Park Animal Control, Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Adoptions, Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center, Humane Society of Carroll County, Humane Society of Harford County, Humane Society of Kent County, Humane Society of Washington County, Maryland SPCA, Prince George County Animal Services Division, Talbot County Humane Society, Tri-County Animal Shelter and Wicomico County Humane Society.

Cats of all ages and personalities will be available for adoption, including kittens who are born during the warm summer months, known as Kitten Season.

“Kitten season is a busy time for animal shelters in Maryland,” said Robin Catlett, Administrator, Anne Arundel County Animal Control. “This surge of kittens and moms coming into our already full shelters makes it critical that we find them all homes so we can continue to take in other cats and kittens who need our help.”

The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland is being organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) partnering shelters, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS), Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland SPCA.

Presenting sponsor Cat Hospital At Towson (CHAT) and the following veterinary practices in Maryland will be offering free wellness exams to Maryland 2,000 adopters: A Cat Clinic, Arnold Veterinary Hospital, Brentwood Animal Hospital, Calvert Veterinary Center, Cat Sense Feline Hospital, Countryside Veterinary Clinic, Homeward Bound Mobile Vet, Metropolitan Cat Hospital, VCA Columbia Animal Hospital @ Hickory Ridge, VCA Lewis Animal Hospital and VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital.

Last year, participating shelters collectively surpassed the goal of the Maryland 2,000 and found homes for 2,395 cats and kittens during the inaugural year.

Regular adoption procedures still apply. For more information about adopting from Anne Arundel County Animal Control or more information about the Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland, visit www.aacounty.org/departments/animal-control/

