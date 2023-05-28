Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to Present Final Concert of Season

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s season finale concert on June 10, 2023, will feature violinist Qing Li of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performing Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77. The orchestra will also play von Suppe’s Poet and Peasant Overture first performed in Vienna in 1846. This “finale to remember” will conclude with Dvořák’s powerful “Symphony No. 9.”

Brahms’ only violin concerto, the Concerto in D major premiered in Leipzig in 1879. More recently, its third movement can be heard in the 2007 film There Will be Blood and it was sampled by Alicia Keys in her 2004 song, Karma. Extraordinary and versatile guest violinist Qing Li will soar in her performance of the concerto.

Suppe’s Poet and Peasant Overture is a lively piece that reflects the composer’s talent as a theatre musician and operetta composer.

The iconic Symphony No. 9 by Dvořák will end the concert with a powerful melodic theme familiar to music lovers.

The LSO is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As the Music Director/Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra, and Music Director designate of the Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic, is a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene. Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music. Putting her musicians in the spotlight, she brings out the best in them. Dr. Binneweg’s programs and performances are alluring, engaging and attract audiences of all ages, particularly making classical repertoire appealing to all audiences.

The LSO brings Central Maryland residents the excitement and passion that only live music can create. The orchestra provides high-quality, family-friendly, affordable classical and light classical concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment for people of all ages and backgrounds, and provides an opportunity for professional, student and community musicians to learn and grow under professional and experienced leadership.

Tickets for the Grand Finale concert are just $25 – and free for students of all ages. Tickets are available from the Maryland Hall website at this link: https://www.marylandhall.org/events/londontowne-symphony-orchestra-season-finale/2023-06-10/ or at the door.

Learn more at https://www.lso-music.org.

