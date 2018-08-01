Gambrills crash sends three to Shock-Trauma in critical condition

On August 1, 2018 at approximately 12:36 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident on Crain Highway (MD-3) near Church View Road in Gambrills. Investigation showed that a Chrysler Sebring was southbound on Crain Highway when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and struck a BGE pole. The driver and two passengers suffered critical injuries and were transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The primary cause of the crash was failing to remain in a single lane. Speed does not appear to have contributed to this crash. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation.

Driver/Owner | Edward John Schmidt | 45 | 100 block of Forestdale Avenue, Glen Burnie MD

Front Passenger | Jessica Lauren Hollebon | 37| 1700 block of South Charles Street, Brooklyn MD

Rear Passenger | Daniel Michael Williams | 45 | Unknown Current Address – possibly Hagerstown

