More than 2000 enjoy Annapolis Rising

More than 2000 people from all across the region descended onto Calvert Street on Saturday to help out the Capital-Gazette, honor the first responders, and support freedom of the press.

Despite many concerns that the benefit would turn political, it didn’t. The most political it got was when our two US Senators took the stage to kick off the day which was followed by 10 bands culminating in two sets by Less Than Jake and Good Charlotte who actually got their start here in Annapolis playing local clubs like Acme Bar & Grill.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said that this was just a start and there would be many more events to show support in the coming months and that he was looking to make this benefit an annual event. All in all, the event was deemed a success by the Mayor and the folks that attended.

The intention was that sponsors and donations would cover the cost of the festival and that 100% of ticket sales could be donated to the Capital-Gazette Families’ Fund. A donation amount has not been announced!

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

The event was put on by the Annapolis Arts District and a new LLC called Annapolis Rising established on July 16, 2018. The City was not (at this point) a co-sponsor of the event. Should the City council decide to co-sponsor the event (they will be hard pressed not to) at their September meeting, we will be able to take a look at the financials to see if indeed the event was a financial success. Annapolis Rising, LLC lists it’s address as a rental condominium in the Windgate condominiums off of Bestgate Road. The Resident Agent for the LLC is Joe Gormley who was a large supporter of Mayor Buckley in the campaign.

