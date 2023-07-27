The 3 Basics of Estate Planning You Need To Know

Younger Americans are more likely to have an estate plan in place. In a survey by Caring.com, only 33 percent of Americans had an estate plan in place. For those aged 18-34, 27 percent said they had estate planning documents in place. When it comes to the reasons behind their lack of estate planning, 1 in 3 of them say they do not feel like they have anything to leave behind for their loved ones. Yet with the cost of living in Annapolis, Maryland continuously rising, more people are getting increasingly worried about their loved one’s financial future. With this in mind, there has never been a better time to begin estate planning- starting with these three tips.

Anticipate And Protect Against The Risks Of Wealth

Estate planning is not just about planning the financial assets that you want to leave your loved ones. It also presents the opportunity for you to protect your loved ones from the risks and costs that come with that wealth such as the inheritance tax charges. Discuss the tax implications of gifting any property and what you can do to minimize the costs with your advisor. Maryland has both an inheritance and estate tax in place. If you choose to create a living trust, you will also need to transfer legal ownership of your assets to it.

Spend Time Understanding Your Plan

Around 70 percent of planners say they do not believe their clients fully understand what their estate plans do. Before finalizing your estate planning documents, ensure you spend time understanding what the plans mean. Do not be afraid to take notes, and ask questions including questions on the tax treatment, any caveats of the plan chosen and what to expect in the estate planning process. For instance, estate planning documents in Maryland need to adhere to the rules of the state. Don’t be afraid to reach out to an estate planning lawyer or use some of the free planning resources online to help you build the right estate plan for yourself.

Create An Estate Planning Checklist

An estate planning checklist can help you stay on track when planning for health care, end-of-life, and financial management decisions. For instance, you will need to select a healthcare agent using an Advance Directive form (Medical Power of Attorney), list current assets for your estate, and draft a last will. If you are a business owner, you will also need to think about putting a business succession plan in place. Once you identify your goals, spend some time writing down your assets, who you want to provide for and the documents needed to put your affairs in order.

Finally, don’t forget to update your estate plan as your circumstances change such as the birth of additional children or dissolution of a marriage. Spending some time creating a well-thought-out estate plan now can save your loved ones a lot of red tape in the future.

