CrossFit Kent Island raises more than $2700

CrossFit Kent Island  has announced it has raised $2,715 for the Valhalla Sailing Project through its annual HEROES Challenge which took place on June 2. Forty-nine participants, including CFKI members as well as athletes from other local CrossFit boxes, teamed up in an effort to support the non-profit that promotes awareness of the Veteran Suicide epidemic. The challenge included a total of 12 HERO workouts, each at the top of the hour beginning at 7 am and ending at 7 pm that evening.

Through the sport of sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and beyond, the Valhalla Sailing Project offers wounded, disabled, and separating veterans an experience that replicates the sense of teamwork and camaraderie that so many find absent in their post-service lives. The donations will support two sail clinics the organization is hosting this summer at the Eastport Yacht Club on July 28-29 and August 25-26.

