Eastport Oyster Boys to perform free concert at Maryland Hall on July 20th

The Eastport Oyster Boys will perform on Friday, July 20 at 7 pm as part of Maryland Hall’s Free Summer Concert Series, sponsored by RPH Architecture, in the main theatre. Free popcorn will be offered and wine and beer will be available for purchase. No tickets are required; all seats in the theatre for summer concerts are first come, first serve.

The Free Summer Concert Series will continue on August 10 at 4 pm with an afternoon choral concert representing a wide range of contemporary music by the music group Encore Rocks.

Appointed the Musical Goodwill Ambassadors by the City of Annapolis and the Maritime Republic of Eastport, the Eastport Oyster Boys love to share their musical celebration and stories of life on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. For over two decades they have educated, amused and delighted thousands with their wit, wisdom and special message of stewardship and appreciation for the Bay and its unique maritime culture and history. The Oyster Boys’ simple philosophy is wrapped up in the three basic necessities of life “a good hat, a good dog and a good boat.”

The Eastport Oyster Boys are known for their engaging and interactive presence with audiences. Along with their original music and songs of the area, The Boys often engage in an abbreviated and sometimes ever so slightly modified history of the Bay, its unique culture and characters and allude to some inside anecdotes that oft times inspire The Oyster Boys’ material. Most of all, audiences will remember the good fun they had and will go home with a bit of the Chesapeake in their blood.

The Boys are a collaboration of four of the Chesapeake region’s finest and most experienced performers and bring with them a wide variety of instrumentation including acoustic/electric guitars, keyboards, banjo, fiddle, melodica, trombone and even hammered dulcimer. The Boys musical tastes cross numerous genres and include island rhythms, Americana, boogie, Celtic, Dixie swing, chanteys, waltzes and even some good ol’ rock-and-roll.

Though calling the waterman’s village of the Maritime Republic of Eastport home, their music has been appreciated nationwide and as far as the shores of Nova Scotia, Ireland and Europe. They have also been featured in numerous national and international print media, radio, television and film productions.

As the community’s arts center, Maryland Hall is dedicated to art for all, providing lifelong, accessible engagement in the arts. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students and our community.

For more information, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

