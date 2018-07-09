Hot coals cause $285K in fire damage to Glen Burnie home

On July 8th at 1:35 a.m. firefighters responded to a reported dwelling fire in the 200 block of Benmere Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions from the rear of the one-story, single-family dwelling. The lone occupant of the home safely evacuated before the arrival of firefighters after being alerted to the fire by a neighbor. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes by 48 firefighters and was contained mostly to a large addition to the rear of the home.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have determined that this was an accidental fire. The occupant of the home had used a charcoal grill around 5 p.m., and around 11 p.m. he dumped the still hot coals against the house. The 23-year-old male occupant was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries. A firefighter was also transported in good condition to BWMC with a medically related complaint. Damages are estimated at $285,000.

Source : AACoFD

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB