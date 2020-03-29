“Herrmann
AACC donates equipment to local hospitals

| March 29, 2020, 04:47 PM

AACC facilities staff loading supplies for local hospitals.

Anne Arundel Community College medical supplies intended to help future health workers were instead being handed over to current ones last week.

Employees at the college were already working on amassing supplies from labs, classrooms and storage at the beginning of the week when they received email requests from Anne Arundel Medical Center.

“Everyone was quick to respond,” said Elizabeth Appel, dean of the school of Health Sciences. Staff and faculty in the schools of health sciences, science and technology, and continuing education and workforce development gained access to labs and classrooms across the college’s locations to compile supplies to be used by local hospitals.

AACC is working with Anne Arundel Medical Center, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and the Anne Arundel County Emergency Operations Center. Donations of 119 boxes include:

  • Face shields
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Boxes of gloves (various sizes)
  • New chemical splash goggles
  • Alcohol prep pads and wipes
  • Purell and Clorox wipes
  • Disposable shoe covers
  • Masks (some ear loop masks and a 7 N95 masks with filters)
  • Hair bonnets
  • Scrubs (gowns and booties)
  • Ventilators

Hospitals across the country are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment as they’re inundated with patients due to COVID-19. “At the heart of AACC’s mission is to respond to the ever-changing needs of our community,” said Dan Baum, AACC executive director of strategic communications. “This is one example among many of how we are responding to help our community come through this together.”

