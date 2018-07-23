23-year old son kills mother in Millersville home

On July 7, 2018, at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded for an assault at 8230 Daniels Purchase Way in Millersville. The caller, who was at another location stated they had just received a phone call from Torian Mack who lives at the address with his mother Rhonda Mack-Dickerson. The caller advised Torian stated he had assaulted his mother and she was unconscious.

When officers arrived at the address they located what appeared to be blood in the area of the rear sliding glass door. At that time, they made entry into the house and located 53 year-old Rhonda Mack-Dickerson lying on the floor deceased from an apparent violent assault. Also located inside the residence was 23 year old Torian Mack. Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives responded and began an investigation. During their investigation they learned that during a verbal altercation, Torain Mack began violently assaulting Rhonda Mack-Dickerson.

Ms. Mack-Dickerson’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy was completed. As a result, the Medical Examiner ruled Ms. Mack-Dickerson’s death as a multiple injuries to the head and neck with the manner being homicide.

Torian Andrew Mack | 23 | 8200 Block Dalienls Purchase Way, Millersville, MD

