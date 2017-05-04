Wye River Upper School to host free discussion on teen anxiety and depression

Wye River Upper School is pleased to announce that Dr. Teresa M. I. Schaeffer, Psychologist at Chester River Behavioral Health, will be presenting Anxiety, Development and Transitions of Teens: Guidance for Families in the Midst of Change.

Both parents and teens experience anxiety in relation to teen growth and development. Dr. Teresa M. I. Schaefer, Licensed Psychologist in private practice for nearly 20 years, will guide parents in understanding the connection between the anxiety(s) of teens, the anxiety(s) of parents, and normal growth and development. She will aid parents in identifying key concepts and strategies for a successful transition from parenting the preteen to launching the young adult.

The event will be held Thursday, May 11 from 7pm – 8:15pm at Wye River Upper School located at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD 21617. Register for your free tickets by visiting www.wyeriverupperschool.org/tools/speaker-series/.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB