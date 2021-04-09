THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
The Parole Rotary Wants You to Shred It For Earth Day

| April 09, 2021, 01:02 PM

Parole Rotary volunteers with items to be recycled at a previous shredding event.

Tons of paper and old electronic equipment will be recycled through the sponsorship of the Rotary Club of Parole at the Farmer’s Market site at Riva Road and Truman Parkway on Thursday, April 22, starting at 9am. Paper will be accepted and recycled until noon while electronics and books will continue to be recycled until 4pm.

This event is Parole Rotary’s response to Earth Day 2021, a worldwide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG that will include 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. The theme of Earth Day this year is “Restore Our Earth”, and the Rotary Club, known for its giving to the community, has chosen to participate in this way. Bill Hatchl, the Club’s coordinator for this, said, “We hope that many people in the community will take advantage of this and do their part to help eliminate environmental destruction.”

This shredding and recycling event is also part of Rotary District 7620’s Annual Conference April 23-24, 2021. Rotary District 7620 consists of 61 Clubs throughout Central Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Additional information can be found at www.parole-rotary.org.

