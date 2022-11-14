Encore Creativity for Older Adults Offers Free Holiday Concerts

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, has announced its free holiday concert series that kicks off December 3rd and runs through December 17th, 2022. Encore’s local choral ensembles – Encore Chorales, Encore ROCKS and Sentimental Journey Singers – will perform crowd-pleasing holiday songs with live musical accompaniment in a variety of venues in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York City, and its two newest locations in Wilmington, Del. and Santa Clarita, Calif. For a detailed schedule and tickets, visit Upcoming Events on the website.

These dynamic performances, led by celebrated conductors, promise to set the holiday spirit in motion. From seasonal classics, such as the Hallelujah Chorus (from Messiah), Ose Shalom, and Silent Night sung by Encore Chorales, to choral medleys of the Beach Boys and Neil Diamond sung by Encore ROCKS, the concerts will appeal to music lovers of all ages. Sentimental Journey Singers, Encore’s choir for adults with early Alzheimer’s and other memory impairments, and their care partners will also perform, singing all-time favorites, such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

In addition, after a two-year break due to the pandemic, Encore will return to the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for its popular annual holiday concert in Concert Hall on December 26th. The event, which is also free and open to the public, will feature more than 400 singers who will join together from Encore’s many local programs.

“Our concerts are highly anticipated events for our singers and the community,” said Joshua Vickery, CEOof the non-profit Encore Creativity for Older Adults which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022. “We look forward again to a wonderful experience of bringing joy through song this holiday season.” Admission is free, yet there is also a pay-what-you-wish option so that audience members can give back during the holidays.

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES

Encore Chorales of Frederick & Asbury Methodist Village

December 9, 7 – 8 PM/Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick/Frederick, MD

Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland

December 10, 3 – 4 PM/Lexington Park United Methodist Church/Lexington Park, MD

Encore Chorales of Baltimore and Columbia

December 10, 7 – 8 PM/Towson Presbyterian Church/Towson, MD

Encore Chorales of Baltimore and Columbia

December 11, 4 – 5 PM/Owen Brown Interfaith Center/Columbia, MD

Encore Chorales of Ashburn, Fairfax, Reston, and SJS

December 11, 4 – 5 PM/Heritage Fellowship Church/Reston, VA

Annapolis ROCKS

December 12, 7 – 8 PM/Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church/Severna Park, MD

Encore Chorale of Washington, DC

December 12, 7 – 8 PM/Church of the Epiphany/Washington, DC

Alexandria, DC, and Fairfax ROCKS

December 13, 7 – 8 PM/George Washington Masonic Memorial/Alexandria, VA

Encore Chorale of Annapolis

December 14, 7 – 8 PM/Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church/Severna Park, MD

Encore Chorales of Alexandria, Arlington, and Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads

December 15, 7 – 8 PM/George Washington Masonic Memorial/Alexandria, VA

We spoke with Joshua Vickery earlier this year, have a listen.

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB