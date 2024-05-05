Sephora and Mathnasium Coming to Gambrills

Greenberg Gibbons has confirmed the addition of two new tenants, Mathnasium and Sephora, to The Village at Waugh Chapel. This latest expansion introduces unique educational and retail experiences to the shopping center located in West Anne Arundel County.

Mathnasium, a specialist learning center focused on mathematics, is set to open a 2,500-square-foot facility next month. Situated between Bike Doctor and HomeGoods, Mathnasium will offer both online and in-center classes to enhance math skills and build confidence among children. The center’s approach includes personalized tutoring that adapts to individual learning styles and needs.

Sephora, a well-known beauty products and services retailer, joins Mathnasium, adding to the Village at Waugh Chapel’s diverse tenant mix. Sephora is slated to open its doors this summer, located between The Escapement and Cold Stone Creamery. The store will feature a broad selection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and haircare products from over 360 brands, including exclusive lines like Huda Beauty, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Glossier. Additionally, Sephora will offer personalized beauty services at its in-house Beauty Studio, which is supported by expertly trained Beauty Advisors.

The Village at Waugh Chapel encompasses 404,000 square feet of retail space. It integrates various facilities, including 400 senior apartments, a restaurant park, an office building, and landscaped areas featuring lakes, parks, and promenades. The center is part of a larger mixed-use development that aims to provide a comprehensive shopping experience. Anchored by major retailers such as Safeway, LA Fitness, and Marshalls, the center continues to grow as a key shopping destination in the region.

For further information about The Village at Waugh Chapel and its offerings, visit shopwaughchapel.com

