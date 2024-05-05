May 5, 2024
Annapolis, US 67 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Sephora and Mathnasium Coming to Gambrills Annapolis Maritime Museum Announces 2024 Tides & Tunes Concert Series Zachary’s Jewelers Announces Winners of Jewelry Design Contest Tickets are Now on Sale for the 2024 Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival More Hiatt at Rams Head On Stage! Bill Kirchen and John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Too!
Local News

Sephora and Mathnasium Coming to Gambrills

Greenberg Gibbons has confirmed the addition of two new tenants, Mathnasium and Sephora, to The Village at Waugh Chapel. This latest expansion introduces unique educational and retail experiences to the shopping center located in West Anne Arundel County.

Mathnasium, a specialist learning center focused on mathematics, is set to open a 2,500-square-foot facility next month. Situated between Bike Doctor and HomeGoods, Mathnasium will offer both online and in-center classes to enhance math skills and build confidence among children. The center’s approach includes personalized tutoring that adapts to individual learning styles and needs.

Sephora, a well-known beauty products and services retailer, joins Mathnasium, adding to the Village at Waugh Chapel’s diverse tenant mix. Sephora is slated to open its doors this summer, located between The Escapement and Cold Stone Creamery. The store will feature a broad selection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and haircare products from over 360 brands, including exclusive lines like Huda Beauty, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Glossier. Additionally, Sephora will offer personalized beauty services at its in-house Beauty Studio, which is supported by expertly trained Beauty Advisors.

The Village at Waugh Chapel encompasses 404,000 square feet of retail space. It integrates various facilities, including 400 senior apartments, a restaurant park, an office building, and landscaped areas featuring lakes, parks, and promenades. The center is part of a larger mixed-use development that aims to provide a comprehensive shopping experience. Anchored by major retailers such as Safeway, LA Fitness, and Marshalls, the center continues to grow as a key shopping destination in the region.

For further information about The Village at Waugh Chapel and its offerings, visit shopwaughchapel.com

Business Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Maritime Museum Announces 2024 Tides & Tunes Concert Series

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu