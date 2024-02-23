February 23, 2024
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, it’s PUPPIES!

NOTE: Jumping puppies are impossible to photograph or video–personal visits are highly recommended! Triplets! Today, we feature three miniature Poodle mixes that are just the happiest puppies around! While they all get along and love one another, they are NOT bonded, so they can be adopted separately or together!

Lady Baltimore is the smallest of the bunch, and she is mostly white with cream-colored highlights. She is the one who will sit back and watch the other two create a commotion and waltz up and take credit at the end! Baron Baltimore is mostly white with grey and black highlights and just wants to play. Lord Baltimore is mostly black with white highlights; given some time, he will have no [problems jumping out of his corral.

All of them are 10 months old and probably very close to fully grown and just a bundle of happiness!

In Subaru news–Billy said that they have more than 120 cars in stock (larger than the parking lot), mostly the ever-popular Forester model. There are some 1.9% financing options for some models and even a 0% financing for the Solterra. If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew!

LADY, LORD, & BARON BALTIMORE

And here are a few dates for your calendar! The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park, and we still need to talk County Executive Pittman into waiving the fees and admission for this event. Did you know the SPCA needs to pay to rent the park and then pay for every car that drives in during the event? And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? Or that pup? Or that pup? I guarantee they will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

