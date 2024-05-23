Daily News Brief | May 23, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Police release the BWC footage of a police-involved shooting. A Crofton man is dead after a serious crash. MedStar Health is being sued for its second data breach. And, the MDTA has some suggested drive times if you are looking to avoid the Memorial Day Weekend bridge traffic. And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, so if anyone sees me today looking like a tomato, yes, I forgot my sunscreen yesterday and spent close to two hours on the roof of Covington Alsina for the Blues! But it was worth it. Color Parade today at 11 and then Graduation tomorrow at like 6:30 for me–ugh! Anyhow, we have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anne Arundel County Police released body camera footage showing officers shooting a woman who pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them. The incident occurred on March 28 outside the woman’s Pasadena home after authorities were alerted she had shot her cat, was suicidal, and was armed. Officers shot the woman, who has since been discharged from the hospital and placed under house arrest. She faces charges, including assault and multiple firearm offenses. The footage, nearly nine minutes long and graphic, depicts the moments before the shooting and the officers’ attempts to provide first aid. Four officers involved were placed on administrative leave but have returned to duty pending the conclusion of an internal review.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old Crofton man, Jack Michael Brown, died early Wednesday after running a red light on Crain Highway and colliding with a tractor-trailer in Crofton. The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Crain Highway and Johns Hopkins Road, also left a 21-year-old passenger seriously injured. The truck driver was unharmed. The accident is under investigation by the Anne Arundel Police Traffic Safety Section.

MedStar Health, one of the largest health systems in the region, faces four class action lawsuits following a data breach affecting 183,079 people. The lawsuits allege MedStar failed to prevent cybercriminals from accessing patient information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, and health insurance details. The breach, occurring between January and October 2023, was reported to the federal government on May 3. Plaintiffs seek stronger data security measures, annual audits, credit monitoring, monetary relief, and attorney fees. This breach is MedStar’s second significant data security issue since a 2016 ransomware attack.

Lastly, the Maryland Transportation Authority has advised drivers to travel during off-peak hours to avoid congestion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge this Memorial Day weekend. Over 330,000 vehicles are expected to cross the bridge between Friday and Monday. Recommended eastbound travel times are before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Memorial Day, while westbound travelers should aim for before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. The MDTA warns of potential delays due to traffic volume and advises staying on U.S. Route 50 to keep local roads clear for emergencies. Alternative routes via Interstate 95 and Route 1 are suggested to avoid the Bay Bridge entirely. It remains to be seen how the absence of the Key Bridge will impact the Bay Bridge this summer!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we chat with Ernie Green, the Musical Director and Conductor of Live Arts Maryland, which is our local chorale and orchestra! Great guy and an awesome organization!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, we normally would have Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes, but he’s on vacation this week–but I’m leaving the link so do check that out! All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

