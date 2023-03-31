March 31, 2023
Local News

Bellissima and Pantera: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Bellissima and Pantera are the Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by, waiting for you to take these lovable pups to her furever home!

This week, meet Bellissima and Pantera, an energetic pair of sisters who are a Dutch Shepherd mix–both with great colors!

The pair is only four months old and still a bit unsure of the world around them and will need some puppy training.

They are both curious and enjoy exploring their new surroundings and meeting new people and animals. Both are cautiously friendly, but once they scope you out, a belly rub is much appreciated and rewarded with a sloppy kiss across the face!

Bellissima has an incredible all-over brindle coat with some white markings, and Pantera (black panther) has a black coat on her body but a great brindle face.

The two get along well with one another and would be perfect to adopt as a pair, but they are not bonded and can be adopted separately as well.

Do you have a place in your home, heart, and yard for Bellissima or Pantera?

Bellissima
Pantera
Bellissima
Pantera (L under chair) and Bellissima
Pantera

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

