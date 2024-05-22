May 22, 2024
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How AI Essay Generators Can Boost Academic Performance for Students Calling All Fashionistas. Fashion For A Cause Scheduled for June 7th Avoiding Pitfalls: Common Mistakes When Using Trading Bots June 7th! Fashion For A Cause Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash in Crofton
Events

Calling All Fashionistas. Fashion For A Cause Scheduled for June 7th

Annapolis’s hottest red-carpet fashion event is charting a new course. The 14th annual Fashion for a Cause is sailing into the stunning new U. S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. 

Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, on the beach and at parties. More than a dozen community models will take to the runway for this high-energy show. They will be wearing designer fashions from local shops.

The party begins and ends with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites from popular food trucks and area restaurants.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is celebrating 45 years of caring for life, making moments that matter. This event will be no exception as a night of making memories will raise funds to benefit the not-for-profit’s Chesapeake Kids Program. Chesapeake Kids is a comprehensive program designed to support children and their families living with advanced and life-limiting illnesses in their child, as well as children living with the grief of losing a loved one due to illness.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Avoiding Pitfalls: Common Mistakes When Using Trading Bots

 Next Article

How AI Essay Generators Can Boost Academic Performance for Students

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu