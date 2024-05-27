Get To Know The 2024 Belmont Stakes Probable Contenders

As the excitement builds for the 2024 Belmont Stakes, racing enthusiasts, and bettors alike are eager to identify which horses will likely dominate this prestigious event. Known as the “Test of the Champion,” the Belmont Stakes challenges contenders with its lengthy track and demands speed and endurance.

Below, we will introduce you to the probable contenders for this year’s race, providing insights into their pedigrees, past performances, and training highlights. Whether you’re a seasoned racing fan or a newcomer, our comprehensive preview will help you get familiar with the top horses to watch out for in the 2024 Belmont Stakes.

Seize the Grey

Seize the Grey has emerged as a formidable contender for the upcoming Belmont Stakes. With a powerful combination of speed, stamina, and strategic training, this thoroughbred has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance on the track.

Seize the Grey’s pedigree includes some of the most successful racehorses, providing a strong genetic foundation for success in long-distance races.

Under the expert guidance of an experienced trainer, Seize the Grey has honed the ability to maintain a steady pace and summon a strong finishing kick, crucial attributes for conquering the Belmont’s grueling 1.5-mile course.

If you want to make an informed wager, bet on Belmont 2024, particularly on Seize the Grey. The horse’s recent victories and impressive training sessions make it a top choice for those aiming to capitalize on this prestigious event.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone, a magnificent three-year-old dark bay and brown colt, has gained recognition on the racing scene with victories at Aqueduct, Fair Grounds, and Keeneland.

His notable achievements in stakes races include winning the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes (G1) and the 2024 Risen Star (G2). Smith, along with five other investors, proudly owns this impressive stallion.

Sierra Leone first appeared on November 4 in a maiden special weight event over 1 mile at Aqueduct Racetrack. Starting from post 5, he stumbled at the beginning, raced three wide on the turn, moved five wide into the upper stretch, and comfortably secured victory with Manuel Franco aboard by one and one-quarter lengths, clocking in at 1:36.94.

Fierceness

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) champion Fierceness hails from a lineage of three generations of Repole Stable representatives on his maternal side. At the same time, renowned Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher plays a significant role in his ancestry from both parents.

Fierceness is a descendant of City of Light, a remarkable racehorse who earned $5.6 million and won four Grade 1 races, including the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and the 2019 Pegasus World Cup (G1).

With the exception of one race, City of Light always ran well, placing in the top two. The only notable exception was his lone attempt at the traditional 1 1/4 mile distance, where he finished third in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita (G1).

Antiquarian

As the anticipation builds for this year’s Belmont Stakes, one horse is capturing the attention of racing enthusiasts and analysts: Antiquarian. Renowned for his impressive lineage and powerful performance on the track, Antiquarian is making a compelling case as a strong contender for this prestigious race.

Antiquarian hails from a lineage of champions with bloodlines that boast some of the most successful racehorses in recent history. This heritage provides him with a genetic advantage that cannot be overlooked. Pedigree plays a crucial role when evaluating potential winners, and Antiquarian’s lineage is a significant point in his favor.

The Wine Steward

The Wine Steward began his career with an impressive three-race winning streak. He marked his debut with a six-length victory on May 28, 2023, at Belmont Park and followed up with a notable win in the Bashford Manor Stakes by 2 ¾ lengths in July at Ellis Park.

Then, on August 27 at Saratoga, the bay Vino Rosso colt was pointed toward the Funny Cide Stakes, sponsored by Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital. He was relentless against other New York breds, as seen by his victory over El Grande O. via headway despite a slow start.

Honor Marie

Honor Marie, a progeny of the notable champion Honor Code, represents the third generation of runners from Dame Marie, who finished second in the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile. This distinguished lineage and his robust physique emphasize endurance, which makes Honor Marie stand out and could provide an advantage in the approaching Kentucky Derby.

Despite a challenging start that left him trailing at the back after the first half-mile in the Kentucky Derby, he made a late surge to secure an eighth-place finish. Similarly, he came from behind in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, only to be edged out by Catching Freedom, finishing a length behind.

West Saratoga

On April 7, 2023, West Saratoga made her debut at Keeneland in a 2-year-old maiden race. It took him five attempts to secure his first win, which he achieved in a one-mile dirt race at Ellis Park on August 5, going wire-to-wire to win by 1 1/4 lengths in a 10-horse field.

Showing progress in longer races, his connections entered him in the Grade 3 $300,000 Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs on September 16. As a 12-1 longshot, West Saratoga positioned himself mid-pack in the eight-horse field, then advanced to take the lead at the stretch and secured a 1 3/4-length victory with a finishing time of 1:37.28 for the mile.

Conclusion

The 2024 Belmont Stakes promises to be an exhilarating event with a lineup of exceptional horses. Each contender, from established champions to rising stars, brings unique skills and strengths to the track. As race day draws near, the anticipation is palpable, and fans eagerly await to see which horse will claim victory in this prestigious race.

