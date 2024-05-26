May 26, 2024
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Get To Know The 2024 Belmont Stakes Probable Contenders Analyzing the Performance of Crypto ETFs in Bull and Bear Markets Crosby Wins National Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards from PRSA Baysox Comeback Falls Short Against Richmond The Role of Emotional Intelligence in Social Work Leadership
Local News

Crosby Wins National Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards from PRSA

Crosby Marketing Communications has won two awards in the Silver and Bronze Anvil competition of the Public Relations Society of America. One of the most prestigious awards programs in the communications industry, the Anvils honor public relations campaigns and high-level tactics that address communications challenges with outstanding skill and creativity.  

Crosby received a Silver Anvil Award for “Victories for Veterans,” a national public education campaign created for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a leading nonprofit that provides vital support to more than one million veterans each year. The “Victories for Veterans” campaign includes TV, radio and out-of-home PSAs that showcase inspiring stories of veterans who overcame challenges with help from DAV. In 2023, the PSAs generated more than $100 million in donated media.

Crosby won a Bronze Anvil Award for developing the new USAA Educational Foundation website USAAEF.org. The website offers comprehensive, free financial education resources to help members of the military community make smarter money decisions to achieve financial success and freedom. An accompanying launch campaign increased monthly web sessions by 1,249% over the previous year.

“We’re thrilled to have our work recognized in this elite national competition,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “They are great examples of how we help our clients positively impact people’s lives and contribute to the greater good.”

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Baysox Comeback Falls Short Against Richmond

 Next Article

Analyzing the Performance of Crypto ETFs in Bull and Bear Markets

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu