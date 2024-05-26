Crosby Wins National Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards from PRSA

Crosby Marketing Communications has won two awards in the Silver and Bronze Anvil competition of the Public Relations Society of America. One of the most prestigious awards programs in the communications industry, the Anvils honor public relations campaigns and high-level tactics that address communications challenges with outstanding skill and creativity.

Crosby received a Silver Anvil Award for “Victories for Veterans,” a national public education campaign created for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a leading nonprofit that provides vital support to more than one million veterans each year. The “Victories for Veterans” campaign includes TV, radio and out-of-home PSAs that showcase inspiring stories of veterans who overcame challenges with help from DAV. In 2023, the PSAs generated more than $100 million in donated media.

Crosby won a Bronze Anvil Award for developing the new USAA Educational Foundation website USAAEF.org. The website offers comprehensive, free financial education resources to help members of the military community make smarter money decisions to achieve financial success and freedom. An accompanying launch campaign increased monthly web sessions by 1,249% over the previous year.

“We’re thrilled to have our work recognized in this elite national competition,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “They are great examples of how we help our clients positively impact people’s lives and contribute to the greater good.”

